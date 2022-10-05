The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 2-2 and barely receiving any votes in either the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. The thing is though... there’s been noticeable improvement, and there is still plenty to achieve this season despite no chance at a college football playoff berth.

The thing is though (again)... I don’t think anyone has a confident understanding in what this Irish team is at this point in the season — let alone by bowl season. Let’s be clear, however, if Notre Dame can finish the season with a 10-2 record, they’re headed to a New Year’s Six Bowl game — no question about it. Whether that’s the Orange Bowl or the Cotton Bowl is another matter entirely.

Like I said, no one has any real certainty about the Irish other than that they will lose at least one more time this season. The bowl predictions are quite fitting as they are all over the map.

USA Today: VS Oregon Ducks in Holiday Bowl 12/28

CBS Sports: VS Florida Gators in Gator Bowl 12/30

Sports Illustrated: Too cool to predict

ESPN Bonagura: VS Indiana Hoosiers in Duke’s Mayo Bowl 12/30

ESPN Schlabach: VS Florida Gators in Gator Bowl 12/30

CFN: VS Utah Utes in Holiday Bowl 12/28

Athlon: VS Florida Gators in Gator Bowl 12/28

Action: VS Texas Longhorns in Cheez-It Bowl 12/29