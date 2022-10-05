OFD Reacts: What’s Your Confidence Heading Into the BYU Game?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In this week’s survey, we ask four questions. The first, as always, is our baseline query: How are you feeling about the direction of the football program heading into Saturday’s matchup against the BYU Cougars?

The second question challenges you to put on your Amazing Kreskin garb and predict the future: How happy are we going to be Saturday evening?

The third question is about this year’s Shamrock Series game being played in Las Vegas. Notre Dame and BYU agreed to a “four-for-two” arrangement in 2010, with four games being played at Notre Dame Stadium and the other two being held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. But the agreement was modified to a “two-for-one” following the 2012 and 2013 games, in which BYU traveled to South Bend. This is the “one” part of that agreement. Do you like the Sin City locale?

Finally, we put you on record for 2023 already by asking: Who is going to take that first snap under center in Dublin for the Irish? While all the regular suspects are there, I added the “leprecat” as a homage to Golden Tate’s 2009 play set when Jimmy Clausen was injured. If you haven’t seen the Purdue game in a while, it’s a fun rewatch.