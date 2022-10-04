 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notre Dame Football: NCAA denies an Irish targeting appeal and grants one to BYU

Go to hell

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Cal at Notre Dame Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Monday, Marcus Freeman talked about J.D. Bertrand’s appeal to the NCAA concerning a targeting appeal from the North Carolina game.

Bertrand missed the first half against the Tar Heels due to a targeting penalty in the second half against Cal that negated an interception by TaRiq Bracy. Bertrand didn’t take long to draw the flag in the second half against UNC, and after a review, the refs tossed him.

It was ridiculous from the start, and a horrible decision by the ACC refs. Notre Dame filed an appeal to get its captain on the field right away against the BYU Cougars in Las Vegas for the Shamrock Series games — but nope.

“Yeah. It was denied,” said Marcus Freeman. “They said that in their opinion, that was a targeting penalty, and they denied our appeal. He’ll be out for the first half of this game. I’ll save my opinion. But, yeah, we felt like we had a strong appeal and it was denied.”

Interestingly enough, Notre Dame’s opponent also had a targeting appeal this week. And guess what?!... BYU’s appeal was granted.

Go to hell NCAA — go to hell.

In This Stream

2022 Notre Dame Football: Shamrock Series Week vs BYU Cougars

View all 10 stories

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...