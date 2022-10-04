On Monday, Marcus Freeman talked about J.D. Bertrand’s appeal to the NCAA concerning a targeting appeal from the North Carolina game.

Bertrand missed the first half against the Tar Heels due to a targeting penalty in the second half against Cal that negated an interception by TaRiq Bracy. Bertrand didn’t take long to draw the flag in the second half against UNC, and after a review, the refs tossed him.

It was ridiculous from the start, and a horrible decision by the ACC refs. Notre Dame filed an appeal to get its captain on the field right away against the BYU Cougars in Las Vegas for the Shamrock Series games — but nope.

“Yeah. It was denied,” said Marcus Freeman. “They said that in their opinion, that was a targeting penalty, and they denied our appeal. He’ll be out for the first half of this game. I’ll save my opinion. But, yeah, we felt like we had a strong appeal and it was denied.”

Interestingly enough, Notre Dame’s opponent also had a targeting appeal this week. And guess what?!... BYU’s appeal was granted.

Kalani Sitake said #BYU DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally's targeting appeal has been approved. He will be able to play in the first half against Notre Dame.#BYUFootball #BYUvsND — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 3, 2022

Go to hell NCAA — go to hell.