How’d We Do Last Week?

As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!

Most Accurate

ndocd Tobacco and Cotton takes were nearly dead on. ND should have scored around 10 more points, but ended with a 45-32 win. Bravo!

Most Inaccurate

Sorry NDFanDan......but each one of were a bit off. The Tyree game plan was pretty close though!

Most Interesting

Cfarris had some GREAT imagery on all of these but the idea of Bo Bauer dancing a jig on the UNC logo was fantastic.

And now onto the takes for this weeks matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the BYU Cougars

Cold Take

Benjamin Morrison gets the first career interception

Morrison has been dubbed, “the guy” and will be the sole starter against BYU. This is a tall task as Jaren Hall is a very good quarterback. I don’t think the Cougars will have much success rushing the ball so will take to the air early and often. They will look to target the freshman who will take advantage of the opportunity. He is VERY good and has been close to making some plays. The bye week will allow him to settle into his role and I don’t think he ever looks back.

Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison (20) didn't look like a true freshman on Saturday. Shows off his closing burst here. pic.twitter.com/LR0IDrGYam — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) September 6, 2022

Hot Take

Audric Estime rushes for over 150 and Chris Tyree goes over 100 APY

Is there a player on Notre Dame’s roster that you want to root for MORE than Audric Estime? He is a character and someone who is ultra confident. However, he isn’t arrogant and down and a joy for the media to be around. He has turned into a bell cow and played a near flawless game against North Carolina. I expect him to dominate the second half as BYU will lose their will to tackle him. Tyree, on the other hand, is absolutely coming into his own as a complete back. The offensive line is starting to fire and this is opening up opportunities for Tyree as a pass catcher and between the tackles. He looks like the best version of himself and he will make some big plays in this one. I will reiterate, the BYU defense does not like to tackle, which will make for a LONG day.

Get off the tracks BYU......Estime dragged this poor soul 9 yards after the initial contact.

Notre Dame LT Joe Alt (76) and TE Eli Raridon (9) part the seas for Audric Estime. pic.twitter.com/UPffjWSk3q — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) September 27, 2022

Holy Cross Take

Peter Oliver rushes for over 125 yards and I drink 1-10 beers while cheering on the Crusaders from the outfield at Polar Park.

Hey Phil what’s your plan when you get to your first Holy Cross game in 5 years in 2 weeks? pic.twitter.com/5H6t8hC1Zh — Philip G OFD (@Philip__G) September 28, 2022

I make my triumphant return to Mount St. James this weekend as the Holy Cross Crusaders take on the Bucknell Bison at Polar Park in Worcester. The Crusaders just cracked the top 10 and come in at #9 in the FCS, which honestly is something I am incredibly proud of. This program has become one of the best places to play in all of FCS. They will dismantle the Bison and Peter Oliver will dominate just as he did a year ago on this field. The Crusaders are legit and the environment will be raucous. Check out the highlights from last year below!

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!