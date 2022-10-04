BYU vs. Notre Dame: How to watch Week 6 matchup

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish just started to get on a roll with two wins in row, but the early bye week came along, and now we’re desperately waiting to see what will happen against the BYU Cougars in the 2022 Shamrock Series. The Fightin’ Mormons are currently ranked #16 in the nation, but their overall performance this year hasn’t been all that impressive.

Notre Dame is in a position now to change the narrative for the season, but will need a convincing win over BYU to make it more than just wishful thinking.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, October 8 @ 7:30 PM EST

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch: NBC and the Peacock app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 3.5 point favorite over BYU with an OVER/UNDER of 52. The line opened at Notre Dame -1 and moved all the way to -4 on Tuesday afternoon.

