The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat their third ranked opponent of the season on Saturday when they went on the road to thump the Syracuse Orange, 41-17. The victory gave Notre Dame a 5-3 record this season, and they got some votes again in the AP and Coaches Poll.

Now the Irish have an upgraded opponent coming to South Bend on Saturday for a prime time game with Dabo Swinney and his Clemson Tigers.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish open up as 5-point underdogs against the Clemson Tigers with an OVER/UNDER of 47.5.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

There were some lines on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, that had it at Clemson -3.5, but now it’s sitting at 5 points. Honestly, I think it’s difficult to say which way the line moves during the week, but I wouldn’t be shocked that it’s at Clemson -7 or Clemson -3 by Friday night.