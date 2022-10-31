How Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 9 of the CFB Season

Here are how each of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s opponents fared in week eight of the 2022 college football season:

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (8-0) #2

Ohio State took care of business in Happy Valley and beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 44-31. Buckeye defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau had a MONSTER game with 6 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 interceptions — one of which was returned for a touchdown.

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD (4-4)

Marshall lost to Coastal Carolina 24-13. It’s hard to comprehend how bad the Irish played to start the season.

Cal continues to be nowhere good enough and the Oregon Ducks easily take them out, 42-24.

Drake Maye had another huge game against a non-Irish defense, and the Heels took down the Pittsburgh Panthers, 42-24.

It keeps getting worse for the BYU Cougars. BYU suffered its third loss in a row after its Notre Dame defeat — this time at home against the ECU Pirates, 27-24.

Stanford got completely owned by the UCLA Bruins in a 38-13 loss. The Cardinal also have its second straight week of weird Stanford news.

UNLV REBELS (4-4)

A bye week in Vegas.

Syracuse got waxed by the Irish 41-24 in a game that almost never seemed in doubt for ND.

Clemson had a bye week to prepare for its trip to South Bend.

The Middies are having another rough year but were able to take down the Temple Owls 27-20.

Boston College went to Storrs and found out who rules the northeast... the UConn Huskies. BC was (and is) terrible and lost 13-3. Phil Jurkovec was 12-19 for 155 yards and 2 INT before he left the game with a knee injury.

Caleb Williams needed 5 touchdown passes to get past the Arizona Wildcats, 45-37.

OVERALL

Notre Dame’s opponents were a combined 4-6 on the week (for the third week in a row).