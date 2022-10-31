OFD Podcast: We are PLEASED with Notre Dame’s win over Syracuse

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan have happily gathered here today to talk about Notre Dame’s 41-24 win over the Syracuse Orange. In this episode:

HELLO!

A red hot tip for Jude that Joshua is bullish about.

Jude’s very big day at the game.

Pregaming the right way.

Stoned neighbors and fantasy football rosters.

Chanting at the urinal.

REVIEW!

We made a mistake.

Brandon Joseph put his stamp on the game right away.

The physical pounding the Irish handed out from the very start of the game was borderline erotic.

Garrett Shrader’s health never seemed great, and the Irish made him and the Orange pay.

Audric Estime was dominant, and a changed man.

Drew Pyne didn’t have a great day, but at least we saw more from Deion Colzie.

We are only more frustrated with the Stanford loss.

How good is this Notre Dame football team - like really?

A trip around the rest of the country which includes Michigan State’s villainy, Tennessee’s dominance, Oklahoma State’s big mistake, and whatever else we saw.

One of the worst AP Top 25 ballots we’ve ever seen has an explanation... but we can’t support that either.

Can the Irish go down the 9-3 path?

R.I.P. Brad Wechter.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

