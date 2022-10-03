The Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to Las Vegas this week to take on the BYU Cougars in a Shamrock Series matchup. The Irish are coming off of a bye week, and have made a few changes to the depth chart ND released Monday afternoon.

OFFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Offense WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne 16 Deion Colzie 79 Tosh Baker 73 Andrew Kristofic 78 Pat Coogan 73 Andrew Kristofic 68 Michael Carmody 9 Eli Raridon 29 Matt Salerno 5 Joe Wilkins OR 7 Audric Estime 18 Steve Angeli - - 50 Rocco Spindler - - - OR 38 Sherwood Davis - - OR 3 Logan Diggs - - - - - - - OR 85 Holden Staes - - - -

With the injury to tight end Kevin Bauman, both Eli Raridon and Hoden Staes have entered the depth chart for the first time this season. Both Raridon and Staes have already seen game action as freshmen, but will likely see even more time with the injury situation — and Notre Dame’s WR situation. And yes... Tobias Merriweather is still not listed on the depth chart at wide receiver.

DEFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Defense VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB 7 Isaiah Foskey 57 Jayson Ademilola 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 5 Cam Hart 2 D.J. Brown 16 Brandon Joseph 20 Ben Moreison 9 Justin Ademilola 54 Jacob Lacey 97 Gabriel Rubio 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 24 Jack Kiser OR 52 Bo Bauer 27 J.D. Bertrand OR 28 TaRiq Bracy OR 3 Houston Griffith OR 11 Ramon Henderson 6 Clarence Lewis OR 12 Jordan Botelho 65 Chris Smith - 90 Alexander Ehrensberger OR 10 Prince Kollie 44 Junior Tuihalamaka - 21Jaden Mickey - - -

The only change on the defensive side of the ball is a big one — and one we already saw against North Carolina. Freshman Benjamin Morrison has officially been named as a starting cornerback over Clarence Lewis. This was expected as Morrison played about 85% of the snaps against teh Tar Heels.

SPECIAL TEAMS

2022 Depth Chart: Special Teams KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR 92 Zac Yoakam 99 Blake Grupe 39 Jon Sot 65 Michael Vinson 39 Jon Sot 16 Brandon Joseph 25 Chris Tyree 14 Bryce McFerson 92 Zac Yoakam 14 Bryce McFerson 44 Alex Peitch 14 Bryce McFerson OR 29 Matt Salerno 4 Lorenzo Styles - - - - - - 0 Braden Lenzy

No changes for the specialists... JON SOT FOR HEISMAN!