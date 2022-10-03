The Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to Las Vegas this week to take on the BYU Cougars in a Shamrock Series matchup. The Irish are coming off of a bye week, and have made a few changes to the depth chart ND released Monday afternoon.
OFFENSE
2022 Depth Chart: Offense
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|4 Lorenzo Styles
|76 Joe Alt
|55 Jarrett Patterson
|52 Zeke Correll
|75 Josh Lugg
|54 Blake Fisher
|87 Michael Mayer
|83 Jayden Thomas
|0 Braden Lenzy
|25 Chris Tyree
|10 Drew Pyne
|16 Deion Colzie
|79 Tosh Baker
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|78 Pat Coogan
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|68 Michael Carmody
|9 Eli Raridon
|29 Matt Salerno
|5 Joe Wilkins
|OR 7 Audric Estime
|18 Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|50 Rocco Spindler
|-
|-
|-
|OR 38 Sherwood Davis
|-
|-
|OR 3 Logan Diggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 85 Holden Staes
|-
|-
|-
|-
With the injury to tight end Kevin Bauman, both Eli Raridon and Hoden Staes have entered the depth chart for the first time this season. Both Raridon and Staes have already seen game action as freshmen, but will likely see even more time with the injury situation — and Notre Dame’s WR situation. And yes... Tobias Merriweather is still not listed on the depth chart at wide receiver.
DEFENSE
2022 Depth Chart: Defense
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|7 Isaiah Foskey
|57 Jayson Ademilola
|56 Howard Cross
|99 Rylie Mills
|8 Marist Liufau
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|24 Jack Kiser
|5 Cam Hart
|2 D.J. Brown
|16 Brandon Joseph
|20 Ben Moreison
|9 Justin Ademilola
|54 Jacob Lacey
|97 Gabriel Rubio
|31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|24 Jack Kiser
|OR 52 Bo Bauer
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|OR 28 TaRiq Bracy
|OR 3 Houston Griffith
|OR 11 Ramon Henderson
|6 Clarence Lewis
|OR 12 Jordan Botelho
|65 Chris Smith
|-
|90 Alexander Ehrensberger
|OR 10 Prince Kollie
|44 Junior Tuihalamaka
|-
|21Jaden Mickey
|-
|-
|-
The only change on the defensive side of the ball is a big one — and one we already saw against North Carolina. Freshman Benjamin Morrison has officially been named as a starting cornerback over Clarence Lewis. This was expected as Morrison played about 85% of the snaps against teh Tar Heels.
SPECIAL TEAMS
2022 Depth Chart: Special Teams
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|92 Zac Yoakam
|99 Blake Grupe
|39 Jon Sot
|65 Michael Vinson
|39 Jon Sot
|16 Brandon Joseph
|25 Chris Tyree
|14 Bryce McFerson
|92 Zac Yoakam
|14 Bryce McFerson
|44 Alex Peitch
|14 Bryce McFerson
|OR 29 Matt Salerno
|4 Lorenzo Styles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0 Braden Lenzy
No changes for the specialists... JON SOT FOR HEISMAN!
Loading comments...