Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Tie 1-1 with Michigan State Spartans in OT

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish closed out their series against the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in South Bend. This followed Notre Dame’s 5-0 win against the Spartans Friday. While the Irish took control during the first at the start of the series, this time around, it was the Spartans who set the tone in the first twenty minutes.

First Period

An early boarding penalty on Michigan State’s Cole Krygier marked the first power play goal opportunity of the period for either team, but the Irish failed to capitalize.

As the period approached its final five minutes, Michigan State’s Jagger Joshua nabbed the first goal of the game.

Another penalty on Krygier, this time a five-minute major for hitting from behind, gave the Irish a chance to tie the game and a holding call on Notre Dame’s Chayse Primeau gave the Spartans a chance to double their score, but both windows closed and the game moved into the second 1-0, Spartans. By the end of the first, the Spartans had outshot the Irish 19-13.

Second Period

The Irish went after it right away to shift the momentum going into the second, outshooting the Spartans 7-1 in just under five minutes, and 19-11 by the end of the period.

A hooking call on Michigan State’s Tiernan Shoudy and an interference penalty on Notre Dame’s Chase Blackmun provided a power play opportunity for each team, but the Spartans’ 1-0 lead remained.

Then, Irish defenseman Nick Leivermann found the back of the net for his team to tie the game 1-1 with just about five minutes left in the second.

Third Period

By the end of the third, the Spartans outshot the Irish 8-6, but the 1-1 tie remained and the game headed into overtime.

OT

The Spartans got the extra point in the shootout, and the game ended in an official 1-1 tie.

Game Summary

Scoring

Michigan State: Jagger Joshua at 14:17 in the 1st with assists from Karsen Dorwart and Nash Nienhuis

Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann at 04:35 in the 2nd with assists from Zach Plucinski and Trevor Janicke

Penalties

Michigan State: Cole Krygier for boarding at 05:34 in the 1st

Michigan State: Cole Krygier for hitting from behind at 03:13 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Chayse Primeau for holding at 01:15 in the 1st

Michigan State: Tiernan Shoudy for hooking at 16:29 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Chase Blackmun for interference at 14:02 in the 2nd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 41 saves

Michigan State: Dylan St. Cyr, 39 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will kick off their series against the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers at 8:00 pm Friday, November 4 in Minneapolis.

