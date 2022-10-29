Notre Dame Hockey Beats Michigan State 5-0

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team began Big Ten conference play this weekend, welcoming the Michigan State Spartans to South Bend. Notre Dame jumped out to an early lead, scoring two in the first period. From there they never looked back and kept pouring on the offense, scoring five goals and keeping the Spartans off the board.

Game Summary (Notre Dame 5 - Michigan State 0)

First Period

Both teams took a few minutes to get things going, but eight minutes into the first period Notre Dame struck first. Chayse Primeau took control of the puck at the blue line and quickly passed it to Ryder Rolston. From the faceoff circle ROlston threaded a pass to Justin Janicke crashing the net. The puck found its way past several Spartan defenders and from there it was a simple tap in for Janicke.

Just a few minutes later it was Rolston’s turn to find the back of the net. He took a pass from Primeau at center ice and carried the puck into the offensive zone and around a Spartan defender. With a clear look on goal he was able to beat Dylan St. Cyr with a wrist shot for the 2-0 lead.

Second Period

Early in the second period Notre Dame was able to add to their lead. The Irish cycled the puck around the offensive zone and after a near turnover it made its way to Nick Leivermann at the top of the zone. Leivermann came down the slot with the puck just a bit before releasing his shot and beating St. Cyr up high.

Third Period

In the final 20 minutes the Notre Dame offense kept the good night going. Early in the period Chayse Primeau scored after two assists on the night, making it three goals for that line on the night. Hunter Strand added the fifth and final goal of the night halfway through the period to finish things off.

The Irish defense was able to stymie a good Spartan offense and keep them off the board all night. More impressive though is they outshot one of the highest shooting volume teams in the country. Neither team was able to capitalize on the power play all night though with ample opportunity but that was to be expected based on the penalty kill for both teams.

Scoring

Notre Dame: Justin Janicke (2) at 8:28 in the 1st with assists from Ryder Rolston and Chayse Primeau

Notre Dame: Ryder Rolston (4) at 17:35 in the 1st with an assist from Chayse Primeau

Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann (2) at 2:27 in the 2nd with assists from Hunter Strand and Chase Blackmun

Notre Dame: Chayse Primeau (2) at 3:29 in the 3rd with assists from Ryder Rolston and Nick Leivermann

Notre Dame: Hunter Strand (1) at 10:20 in the 3rd with assists from Ryan Helliwell and Jesse Lansdell

Penalties

Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann, 2 for holding at 6:14 in the 1st

Michigan State: Cole Krygier, 2 for hooking at 4:28 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Jack Adams, 2 for slashing at 4:32 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Drew Bavaro, 5 for contact to the head at 11:00 in the 2nd

Michigan State: Jagger Joshua, 2 for cross-checking at 15:27 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Zach Plucinski, 2 for slashing at 15:27 in the 2nd

Michigan State: Tiernan Shoudy, 2 for roughing at 1:50 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Chase Blackmun, 2 for roughing at 1:50 in the 3rd

Michigan State: Jagger Joshua, 5 for contact to the head at 5:18 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Drew Bavaro, 2 for interference at 15:24 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel saved all 30 shots he faced for the shutout win

Michigan State: Dyaln St. Cyr made 28 save son 33 shots in the loss

Up Next

These two teams close out their series Saturday night at Compton Family Ice Arena with Notre Dame looking for the series sweep.