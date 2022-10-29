The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will have its hands full today as it travels to upstate New York to take on the suddenly mighty Syracuse Orange. The Orange have a 6-1 record and top 20 ranking, whereas the Irish really do seem to be making it up as they go along — which explains about 12% of its 4-3 record with dreadful home losses to Marshall and Stanford.

AWESOME!

It’s a nooner, so let’s get this DUB out of the way for some small-town-Saturday-trick-or-treating later this afternoon.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, October 22 @ 12:00 PM EST

Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, New York

How to Watch: ABC and ESPN+ app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 1 point underdog to Syracuse with an OVER/UNDER of 47.5. The moneyline play on Notre Dame is +115.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.