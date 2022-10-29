The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will have its hands full today as it travels to upstate New York to take on the suddenly mighty Syracuse Orange. The Orange have a 6-1 record and top 20 ranking, whereas the Irish really do seem to be making it up as they go along — which explains about 12% of its 4-3 record with dreadful home losses to Marshall and Stanford.
AWESOME!
It’s a nooner, so let’s get this DUB out of the way for some small-town-Saturday-trick-or-treating later this afternoon.
WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH
When: Saturday, October 22 @ 12:00 PM EST
Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, New York
How to Watch: ABC and ESPN+ app
ODDS
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 1 point underdog to Syracuse with an OVER/UNDER of 47.5. The moneyline play on Notre Dame is +115.
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
GAME THREAD
The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 29, 2022
Syracuse
Saturday, Oct. 29th
Syracuse, N.Y.
Noon ET
ABC #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/hXq8WnjEHz
Loading comments...