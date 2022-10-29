 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Syracuse Orange

It’s the CARRIER DOME for a nooner

By Joshua Vowles
Brendan McAlinden

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will have its hands full today as it travels to upstate New York to take on the suddenly mighty Syracuse Orange. The Orange have a 6-1 record and top 20 ranking, whereas the Irish really do seem to be making it up as they go along — which explains about 12% of its 4-3 record with dreadful home losses to Marshall and Stanford.

It’s a nooner, so let’s get this DUB out of the way for some small-town-Saturday-trick-or-treating later this afternoon.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, October 22 @ 12:00 PM EST
Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, New York
How to Watch: ABC and ESPN+ app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 1 point underdog to Syracuse with an OVER/UNDER of 47.5. The moneyline play on Notre Dame is +115.

GAME THREAD

