For a number of years you have noticed a certain man of faith roaming the sidelines, and leading the team in prayer — and out onto the field of battle. His name is Father Nate Wills, and he is a Catholic priest within the Congregation of Holy Cross — he’s also Notre Dame Football’s team chaplain, and a current resident of Keough Hall.

OFD’s Philip Gough wrote an excellent piece on Father Nate just a little over a year ago, and I highly (highly) reccommend you take a few moments to read it if you haven’t already done so.

So, yeah... he might be one of the most likeable living figures on Notre Dame’s campus. He seems to have a great sense of humor which on a modern collegiate campus is much more effective than the strict authoritarians of the past.

That sense of humor helped launch a fun social media post the other day, as Father Nate received a phone call from Irish offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees.

It’s been a rough season for the boys (with plenty left to play for), and I often wonder how they are doing mentally and emotionally — which are things that can definitely be helped with a little spiritual encouragement. Father Nate, by all accounts, is doing his job and that’s a relief to know.

The legend continues to grow.