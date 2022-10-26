 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football: Week 9 Irish bowl projections brings up a new scenario

We got the perfect unis for this

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 17 Syracuse v Notre Dame Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are still fighting for bowl eligibility, but at 4-3 they’re only two wins away from accomplishing that remarkable feat — remarkable in that this wasn’t done already.

But enough of that insanity.

As the Irish head to New York to take on the already bowl eligible Syracuse Orange, we have a slight shakeup in the bowl projections for ND. The Gators in the Gator Bowl is less of a thing while the Utes in the Holiday Bowl is gaining more traction. And... a new player has entered the chat — South Carolina and the month of January.

The Pinstripe Bowl is still an option and has my heart for chaos reasons.

USA Today: VS Utah Utes in Holiday Bowl 12/28
CBS Sports: VS Arkansas Razorbacks in Gator Bowl 12/30
Sports Illustrated: Richard Johnson is too cool to predict
ESPN Bonagura: VS Maryland Terrapins in Pinstripe Bowl 12/29
ESPN Schlabach: VS Utah Utes in Holiday Bowl 12/28
CFN: VS Utah Utes in Holiday Bowl 12/28
Athlon: VS Florida Gators in Gator Bowl 12/28
Action: VS South Carolina Gamecocks in Reliaquest Bowl 1/2
Sporting News: VS Minnesota Gophers in Duke’s Mayo Bowl 12/30

