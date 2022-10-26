How’d We Do Last Week?

As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!

Most Accurate

While ND didn’t score, they did block multiple punts in this one and Brian Mason may have been the MVP of the game. He is doing a HELLLLUVA good job with these units. They are going to have to keep coming up big as the season progresses.

Most Inaccurate

While half of this was DEFINITELY right, this game (although frustrating) was not close at halftime.

Most Interesting

Loved this exchange. That is all.

And now onto the takes for this week’s matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Syracuse Orange!

Cold Take

Isaiah Foskey gets 2 sacks

Foskey is starting to come on and he needs to bring it this one. To win this game, the Irish are going to need Foskey to be the guy who makes a play in a critical moment. He got his confidence back last week and now is sitting with 6 sacks on the year. Clemson finished with 5 and Virginia got 6. This O-line is vulnerable, though Garret Shrader is hard to bring down. Foskey needs to make an impact early to free up others.....A game where he takes over again would be quite nicely timed...

Hot Take

Tobias Merriweather is the teams leading WR

It’s gotta happen sometime, right? Syracuse will do everything to take away Michael Mayer. The Irish will be preparing for that to happen, which will allow for favorable matchups for Merriweather. I think Pyne will stop only looking at Mayer and spread the wealth a little bit more. Merriweather will make multiple big days and finish with over 80 yards on 3-4 catches. I can’t wait to watch this kid over the next 2 years and hope he burst onto the scene in this one.

Holy Cross!

Win a shootout against Fordham while forcing 2 turnovers

The Crusaders have reached as high as #6/#7 in some polls. They face off against the most potent offense in the FCS in #15 Fordham. The Rams have a legit NFL prospect at QB in Tim Demorat. He has thrown for 33 TDs in 7 games, which is just absurd. He also has 100 in his career. Despite their offense, the Rams have a LEAKY defense, giving up at LEAST 40 in every single game this year. This one will be a shootout for the ages, though I expect the Saders to force 2 turnovers and pull this one out by 2 scores. I am not sure if there is an Over that I wouldn’t bet on....

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!