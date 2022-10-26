OFD Podcast: What kind of win will Notre Dame get against Syracuse?

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan have a lot of podding to do in one episode as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a weird game against UNLV, and now travel to the [insert whatever name you want] Dome to take on the Syracuse Orange. In this episode:

There are only certain things that you ride until it dies... and yes a toaster is one of them, and quarterbacks are not.

Recapping the win over UNLV.

Missed opportunities continue for the Irish.

Should we really be excited about the Logan Diggs performance?

Brandon Joseph’s value.

The almighty Mitchell Evans.

Finding someone that isn’t Michael Mayer.

Everything is weird.

Brendan breaks down Syracuse and tells us how they aren’t very good - which made Jude push back with every ND example possible.

The ACC’s path.

What can Notre Dame do against Syracuse?

A realistic way to look at the Syracuse game can be a couple of wildly different things.

Weekly picks... Tuck coming.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

