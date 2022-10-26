Notre Dame vs. Syracuse: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish go back on the road to take on the #16 Syracuse Orange this week — which is great news for Notre Dame. The only times the Irish have played well this season have come in games on the road, they really struggle at home.

Why is that? Well, I have a hundred thoughts about it, but none of it is actually provable. It really is — it is what it is. Notre Dame’s time as a dominant team at home has come to an end. They need the freedom of the road, and the extra chip on their shoulders. That’s fine this week, but I really don’t get it.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, October 22 @ 12:00 PM EST

Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, New York

How to Watch: ABC and ESPN+ app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 2.5 point underdog to Syracuse with an OVER/UNDER of 48. The moneyline play on Notre Dame is +115.

