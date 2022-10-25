OFD Asks: Is Notre Dame Football Bowl Bound?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Irish fans, we need your input.

We want to know how confident you are about the direction of the Notre Dame football program (not just the on-field product, but recruiting of future players and retaining/support of current athletes).

Our second question is about this weekend’s game. The Syracuse Orange are 3 point favorites on Draft Kings, the official sportsbook of SB Nation. Do you think the 6-1 Orange are overrated and the Irish will prevail big? Do you see the Irish squeaking out the upset? Do the Orange win a close one (and perhaps cover)? Or will the Carrier Dome JMA Wireless Dome continue to be our own personal house of horrors?

The third question is about whether or not the Irish should accept a bowl invitation if the Irish finish Marcus Freeman’s first season at 6-6. During the Charlie Weis years, the 2008 squad accepted a Hawaii bowl bid and were able to improve their record to 7-6. The following year, the team chose not to participate in a bowl after Weis was fired for a second straight 6-6 season.

The final question is about the psyche of a Notre Dame fan. Are you comfortable with a losing season if it means the Irish get to spoil USC or Clemson’s seasons? Remember: If you choose a USC or Clemson win, you are also accepting a loss to either Navy or Boston College in this scenario. The other option is a six win season, which could be any permutation that you can imagine (beating Clemson and USC, and losing all other games?!)

So let us know what you think as soon as possible and we’ll be back with results Wednesday or later.