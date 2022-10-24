 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 8 of the CFB Season

A little more losing

By Joshua Vowles
Syracuse v Clemson Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Here are how each of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s opponents fared in week eight of the 2022 college football season:

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (7-0) #2

Ohio State destroyed the Iowa Hawkeyes 54-10 which covered the 30+ point spread. That must be nice.

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD (4-3)

Marshall has a winning record now after taking down fellow Sun Belt Conference newcomer, James Madison, 26-12.

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (3-4)

Cal put up a fight against the Washington Huskies, but the Bears had a dead first quarter offensively and allowed two touchdowns in the fourth quarter (sounds familiar) for a 28-21 loss.

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (6-1) #21

Cheeseburger week for Mack Brown’s boys.

BYU COUGARS (4-3)

For the second week in a row... BYU got hammered (ironic for a Mormon school). Liberty blasted the Cougars with a 41-14 shot.

STANFORD CARDINAL (3-4)

Stanford had another Pac-A2 nailbiter, and pulled it off against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Notre Dame lost to this trash program that just went used car salesman on the fans.

UNLV REBELS (4-4)

Thank you for not being a better team.

SYRACUSE ORANGE (6-1) #16

Clemson did everything it could to hand Syracuse the game, but the Orange didn’t want any of that smoke. Tigers, 27-21

CLEMSON TIGERS (8-0) #5

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN (2-5)

The Middies are having another rough year. This week it was a 38-20 loss to the Houston Cougars.

BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (2-5)

BC could have used another bye week. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons slapped the crap out of the Jesuits, 43-15.

USC TROJANS (6-1) #10

Southern Cal had the week off.

OVERALL

Notre Dame’s opponents were a combined 4-6 on the week.

