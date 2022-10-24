How Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 8 of the CFB Season

Here are how each of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s opponents fared in week eight of the 2022 college football season:
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (7-0) #2
Ohio State destroyed the Iowa Hawkeyes 54-10 which covered the 30+ point spread. That must be nice.
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD (4-3)
Marshall has a winning record now after taking down fellow Sun Belt Conference newcomer, James Madison, 26-12.
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (3-4)
Cal put up a fight against the Washington Huskies, but the Bears had a dead first quarter offensively and allowed two touchdowns in the fourth quarter (sounds familiar) for a 28-21 loss.
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (6-1) #21
Cheeseburger week for Mack Brown’s boys.
BYU COUGARS (4-3)
For the second week in a row... BYU got hammered (ironic for a Mormon school). Liberty blasted the Cougars with a 41-14 shot.
STANFORD CARDINAL (3-4)
Stanford had another Pac-A2 nailbiter, and pulled it off against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Notre Dame lost to this trash program that just went used car salesman on the fans.
Stanford is offering a "free trial" - - aka, free tickets -- for its last two home games vs. Wazzu and BYU. pic.twitter.com/BlPwksYYEB— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 24, 2022
UNLV REBELS (4-4)
Thank you for not being a better team.
SYRACUSE ORANGE (6-1) #16
Clemson did everything it could to hand Syracuse the game, but the Orange didn’t want any of that smoke. Tigers, 27-21
CLEMSON TIGERS (8-0) #5
Clemson did everything it could to hand Syracuse the game, but the Orange didn’t want any of that smoke. Tigers, 27-21
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN (2-5)
The Middies are having another rough year. This week it was a 38-20 loss to the Houston Cougars.
BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (2-5)
BC could have used another bye week. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons slapped the crap out of the Jesuits, 43-15.
USC TROJANS (6-1) #10
Southern Cal had the week off.
OVERALL
Notre Dame’s opponents were a combined 4-6 on the week.
