How Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 8 of the CFB Season

Here are how each of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s opponents fared in week eight of the 2022 college football season:

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (7-0) #2

Ohio State destroyed the Iowa Hawkeyes 54-10 which covered the 30+ point spread. That must be nice.

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD (4-3)

Marshall has a winning record now after taking down fellow Sun Belt Conference newcomer, James Madison, 26-12.

Cal put up a fight against the Washington Huskies, but the Bears had a dead first quarter offensively and allowed two touchdowns in the fourth quarter (sounds familiar) for a 28-21 loss.

Cheeseburger week for Mack Brown’s boys.

For the second week in a row... BYU got hammered (ironic for a Mormon school). Liberty blasted the Cougars with a 41-14 shot.

Stanford had another Pac-A2 nailbiter, and pulled it off against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Notre Dame lost to this trash program that just went used car salesman on the fans.

Stanford is offering a "free trial" - - aka, free tickets -- for its last two home games vs. Wazzu and BYU. pic.twitter.com/BlPwksYYEB — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 24, 2022

UNLV REBELS (4-4)

Thank you for not being a better team.

Clemson did everything it could to hand Syracuse the game, but the Orange didn’t want any of that smoke. Tigers, 27-21

Clemson did everything it could to hand Syracuse the game, but the Orange didn’t want any of that smoke. Tigers, 27-21

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN (2-5)

The Middies are having another rough year. This week it was a 38-20 loss to the Houston Cougars.

BC could have used another bye week. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons slapped the crap out of the Jesuits, 43-15.

Southern Cal had the week off.

OVERALL

Notre Dame’s opponents were a combined 4-6 on the week.