 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notre Dame Football: Depth charts for Irish VS Syracuse Orange

The quarterback depth chart doesn’t seem right

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
Notre Dame v Virginia Tech Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its football depth charts for the upcoming game against the Syracuse Orange inside the whatever dome.

OFFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Offense

WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB
WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB
4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne
16 Deion Colzie 79 Tosh Baker 73 Andrew Kristofic 78 Pat Coogan 73 Andrew Kristofic 68 Michael Carmody 88 Mitchell Evans 29 Matt Salerno 5 Joe Wilkins OR 7 Audric Estime 18 Steve Angeli
- - 50 Rocco Spindler - - - 85 Holden Staes - - OR 3 Logan Diggs -
- - - - - - 38 Sherwood Davis - - - -

The offensive side of the ball should look very similar to what Notre Dame rolled out against UNLV. The Irish have an updated TE depth chart now with the loss of Eli Raridon to injury for the season, and Mitchell Evans is back — but shouldn’t Notre Dame at least list him as a quarterback? I know my Saturday viewing was positively impacted by one quarterback...

DEFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Defense

VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB
VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB
7 Isaiah Foskey 57 Jayson Ademilola 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 5 Cam Hart 2 D.J. Brown 16 Brandon Joseph 20 Ben Morrison
9 Justin Ademilola 65 Chris Smith 97 Gabriel Rubio 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 24 Jack Kiser 44 Junior Tuihalamaka 27 J.D. Bertrand OR 28 TaRiq Bracy OR 3 Houston Griffith OR 11 Ramon Henderson 6 Clarence Lewis
OR 12 Jordan Botelho - - 90 Alexander Ehrensberger OR 10 Prince Kollie - - 21Jaden Mickey - - -

This week’s depth chart makes the adjustment for Bo Bauer’s unfortunate departure, and that’s it. Jaden Mickey should be back in the mix in the defensive backfield. My biggest curiosity is with the front seven and what rotations are used — and when. Jack Kiser should be back to full strength this week.

SPECIAL TEAMS

2022 Depth Chart: Special Teams

KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR
KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR
92 Zac Yoakam 99 Blake Grupe 39 Jon Sot 65 Michael Vinson 39 Jon Sot 16 Brandon Joseph 25 Chris Tyree
14 Bryce McFerson 92 Zac Yoakam 14 Bryce McFerson 44 Alex Peitch 14 Bryce McFerson OR 29 Matt Salerno 4 Lorenzo Styles
- - - - - - 0 Braden Lenzy

Despite being dinged up and playing just a handful of snaps at safety, Brandon Joseph still returned all punts last week. As always... JON SOT FOR HEISMAN!

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...