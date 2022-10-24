On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its football depth charts for the upcoming game against the Syracuse Orange inside the whatever dome.
OFFENSE
2022 Depth Chart: Offense
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|4 Lorenzo Styles
|76 Joe Alt
|55 Jarrett Patterson
|52 Zeke Correll
|75 Josh Lugg
|54 Blake Fisher
|87 Michael Mayer
|83 Jayden Thomas
|0 Braden Lenzy
|25 Chris Tyree
|10 Drew Pyne
|16 Deion Colzie
|79 Tosh Baker
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|78 Pat Coogan
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|68 Michael Carmody
|88 Mitchell Evans
|29 Matt Salerno
|5 Joe Wilkins
|OR 7 Audric Estime
|18 Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|50 Rocco Spindler
|-
|-
|-
|85 Holden Staes
|-
|-
|OR 3 Logan Diggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38 Sherwood Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
The offensive side of the ball should look very similar to what Notre Dame rolled out against UNLV. The Irish have an updated TE depth chart now with the loss of Eli Raridon to injury for the season, and Mitchell Evans is back — but shouldn’t Notre Dame at least list him as a quarterback? I know my Saturday viewing was positively impacted by one quarterback...
MITCHELL EVANS FOR OHIO— One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) October 22, 2022
Hear me out... MITCHELL EVANS T-FORMATION OPTION OFFENSE is our best choice moving forward.— One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) October 23, 2022
For people that don't know, Mitchell Evans played quite a bit of quarterback in high school. Hey y'all... we have another Gary Godsey in South Bend WHICH IS WHY DREW BREES BOUNCED— One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) October 22, 2022
DAMSHA BUA MITCHELL EVANS HAS MORE QB SNAPS THAN ANGELI HASHTAG OHIO FOREVER pic.twitter.com/APjowM4lKv— One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) October 22, 2022
DEFENSE
2022 Depth Chart: Defense
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|7 Isaiah Foskey
|57 Jayson Ademilola
|56 Howard Cross
|99 Rylie Mills
|8 Marist Liufau
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|24 Jack Kiser
|5 Cam Hart
|2 D.J. Brown
|16 Brandon Joseph
|20 Ben Morrison
|9 Justin Ademilola
|65 Chris Smith
|97 Gabriel Rubio
|31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|24 Jack Kiser
|44 Junior Tuihalamaka
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|OR 28 TaRiq Bracy
|OR 3 Houston Griffith
|OR 11 Ramon Henderson
|6 Clarence Lewis
|OR 12 Jordan Botelho
|-
|-
|90 Alexander Ehrensberger
|OR 10 Prince Kollie
|-
|-
|21Jaden Mickey
|-
|-
|-
This week’s depth chart makes the adjustment for Bo Bauer’s unfortunate departure, and that’s it. Jaden Mickey should be back in the mix in the defensive backfield. My biggest curiosity is with the front seven and what rotations are used — and when. Jack Kiser should be back to full strength this week.
SPECIAL TEAMS
2022 Depth Chart: Special Teams
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|92 Zac Yoakam
|99 Blake Grupe
|39 Jon Sot
|65 Michael Vinson
|39 Jon Sot
|16 Brandon Joseph
|25 Chris Tyree
|14 Bryce McFerson
|92 Zac Yoakam
|14 Bryce McFerson
|44 Alex Peitch
|14 Bryce McFerson
|OR 29 Matt Salerno
|4 Lorenzo Styles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0 Braden Lenzy
Despite being dinged up and playing just a handful of snaps at safety, Brandon Joseph still returned all punts last week. As always... JON SOT FOR HEISMAN!
