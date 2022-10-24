On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its football depth charts for the upcoming game against the Syracuse Orange inside the whatever dome.

OFFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Offense WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne 16 Deion Colzie 79 Tosh Baker 73 Andrew Kristofic 78 Pat Coogan 73 Andrew Kristofic 68 Michael Carmody 88 Mitchell Evans 29 Matt Salerno 5 Joe Wilkins OR 7 Audric Estime 18 Steve Angeli - - 50 Rocco Spindler - - - 85 Holden Staes - - OR 3 Logan Diggs - - - - - - - 38 Sherwood Davis - - - -

The offensive side of the ball should look very similar to what Notre Dame rolled out against UNLV. The Irish have an updated TE depth chart now with the loss of Eli Raridon to injury for the season, and Mitchell Evans is back — but shouldn’t Notre Dame at least list him as a quarterback? I know my Saturday viewing was positively impacted by one quarterback...

MITCHELL EVANS FOR OHIO — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) October 22, 2022

Hear me out... MITCHELL EVANS T-FORMATION OPTION OFFENSE is our best choice moving forward. — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) October 23, 2022

For people that don't know, Mitchell Evans played quite a bit of quarterback in high school. Hey y'all... we have another Gary Godsey in South Bend WHICH IS WHY DREW BREES BOUNCED — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) October 22, 2022

DAMSHA BUA MITCHELL EVANS HAS MORE QB SNAPS THAN ANGELI HASHTAG OHIO FOREVER pic.twitter.com/APjowM4lKv — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) October 22, 2022

DEFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Defense VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB 7 Isaiah Foskey 57 Jayson Ademilola 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 5 Cam Hart 2 D.J. Brown 16 Brandon Joseph 20 Ben Morrison 9 Justin Ademilola 65 Chris Smith 97 Gabriel Rubio 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 24 Jack Kiser 44 Junior Tuihalamaka 27 J.D. Bertrand OR 28 TaRiq Bracy OR 3 Houston Griffith OR 11 Ramon Henderson 6 Clarence Lewis OR 12 Jordan Botelho - - 90 Alexander Ehrensberger OR 10 Prince Kollie - - 21Jaden Mickey - - -

This week’s depth chart makes the adjustment for Bo Bauer’s unfortunate departure, and that’s it. Jaden Mickey should be back in the mix in the defensive backfield. My biggest curiosity is with the front seven and what rotations are used — and when. Jack Kiser should be back to full strength this week.

SPECIAL TEAMS

2022 Depth Chart: Special Teams KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR 92 Zac Yoakam 99 Blake Grupe 39 Jon Sot 65 Michael Vinson 39 Jon Sot 16 Brandon Joseph 25 Chris Tyree 14 Bryce McFerson 92 Zac Yoakam 14 Bryce McFerson 44 Alex Peitch 14 Bryce McFerson OR 29 Matt Salerno 4 Lorenzo Styles - - - - - - 0 Braden Lenzy

Despite being dinged up and playing just a handful of snaps at safety, Brandon Joseph still returned all punts last week. As always... JON SOT FOR HEISMAN!