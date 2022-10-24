The Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to what used to be the Carrier Dome this Saturday for a noon matchup against the surprising Syracuse Orange. The Irish had kind of a bad 23-point win over UNLV last week (if any win can be called “bad”) and Syracuse let an 11-point lead over Clemson turn into a 6-point loss.

Different results for the two teams from last weekend in a season that has seen almost a complete swap in personality between them. Call it a Freaky Saturday thing.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish open up as 3-point underdogs against the Syracuse Orange with an OVER/UNDER of 45.5.

Notre Dame can’t afford to do anything other than to take things one week at a time. It’s even easier this week when the game is on the road and against a ranked opponent. Some out there have completely trashed any notion of finishing the season 9-3 (and for good reason) but the possibility is still the possibility — and this game can help paint a clearer picture.