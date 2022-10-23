The kickoff time for this Saturday’s matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Syracuse Orange was announced — and it’s exactly what we thought it would be.

Our game time has been set for Syracuse



Syracuse

Saturday, Oct. 28th

Noon ET

ABC https://t.co/zAY6Cze1ib — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 23, 2022

Notre Dame and Syracuse get the noon slot on ABC.

The Orange just lost a toughly fought game against the Clemson Tigers on the road, and there were some that believed if the Orange would have won the game, the Notre Dame game was going to be a 3:30 game with ESPN’s College Gameday in attendance. Even with Notre Dame’s 4-3 record, an undefeated Syracuse (with many ESPN ties) would have carried enough water with the Irish to demand such a spot.

But that didn’t happen.

Gameday is traveling to Jackson to be on hand for Jackson State vs Southern.

Notre Dame’s trip to the dome at Syracuse will be the first for the Irish since December 6, 2003. The Irish lost that day to the Orange, 38-12.