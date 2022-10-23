 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notre Dame Football: Kickoff time announced for Irish VS Syracuse Orange

Good — gooooood

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 UNLV at Notre Dame Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The kickoff time for this Saturday’s matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Syracuse Orange was announced — and it’s exactly what we thought it would be.

Notre Dame and Syracuse get the noon slot on ABC.

The Orange just lost a toughly fought game against the Clemson Tigers on the road, and there were some that believed if the Orange would have won the game, the Notre Dame game was going to be a 3:30 game with ESPN’s College Gameday in attendance. Even with Notre Dame’s 4-3 record, an undefeated Syracuse (with many ESPN ties) would have carried enough water with the Irish to demand such a spot.

But that didn’t happen.

Gameday is traveling to Jackson to be on hand for Jackson State vs Southern.

Notre Dame’s trip to the dome at Syracuse will be the first for the Irish since December 6, 2003. The Irish lost that day to the Orange, 38-12.

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...