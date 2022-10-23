Notre Dame Hockey: Western Michigan Broncos Charge Past Irish 4-0 in Kalamazoo

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Western Michigan Broncos Saturday after WMU set the tone in the first period and kept it going. This followed Notre Dame’s 2-0 shutout victory against the Broncos Friday.

First Period

After failing to act on an early tripping penalty on Notre Dame’s Justin Janicke, Western Michigan’s Cedric Fiedler put his team on the board first shortly after the teams returned to even strength. Only a little more than two minutes later, Fiedler found the back of the net again to double his team’s score and bring the game to 2-0, Broncos. Another call for tripping on Janicke followed, but the Broncos did not advance on the final power play opportunity of the period. By the end of the first, the Broncos had more than doubled Notre Dame’s 6 shots on goal with 16.

Second Period

With an early tripping penalty on Notre Dame’s Trevor Janicke, an elbowing call on Notre Dame forward Jesse Lansdell a little more than halfway through the period, and a cross checking penalty on WMU’s Max Sasson in the period’s final seconds, the Broncos had two power play goal opportunities and the Irish had one. Both teams failed to capitalize and the score remained 2-0, Broncos heading into the third.

Third Period

The Irish turned on the jets in the final period of play, eventually outshooting the Broncos 12-9 in the third, but it wasn’t enough to shift the direction of the game. Western Michigan’s Zak Galambos scored twice in the period to double the Broncos’ score and end it 4-0, Western Michigan.

Game Summary

Scoring

Western Michigan: Cedric Fiedler at 10:06 in the 1st with assists from Zak Galambos and Tim Washe

Western Michigan Cedric Fiedler at 12:48 in the 1st with assists from Jamie Rome and Tim Washe

Western Michigan: Zak Galambos at 08:13 in the 3rd with assists from Tim Washe and Cole Gallant

Western Michigan: Zak Galambos at 19:00.6 in the 3rd with an assist from Luke Grainger

Penalties

Notre Dame: Justin Janicke for tripping at 07:06 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Justin Janicke for tripping at 17:30 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke for tripping at 04:12 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell for elbowing at 11:39 in the 2nd

Western Michigan: Max Sasson for cross checking at 19.49.6 in the 2nd

Western Michigan: Tim Washe for tripping at 01:05 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Fin Williams for boarding at 07:07 in the 3rd

Western Michigan: Jamie Rome for holding at 12:35 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Ryan Helliwell for charging at 16:13 in the 3rd

Western Michigan: Tim Washe for direct contact to the head at 17:09 in the 3rd

Goalies

Western Michigan: Cameron Rowe, 22 saves

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 34 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Michigan State Spartans in South Bend on Friday, October 28 at 7:30 pm. Stream the game with Peacock.

