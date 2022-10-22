The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in the middle of what has become a very disappointing season. With the Hurtin’ Rebels of UNLV coming to town, they’ll look to curb some of that disappointment with a clear a dominating perfotmance.

Of course... we’ve heard that before.

At any rate, I’ve already called for a 52-0 victory for the Irish this afternoon — so I have that bed to roll around in however this turns out. I want to see Notre Dame not just play well, but I want to see the operation of playcalling and personnel substitutions run a lot smoother than what they’ve been doing.

That doesn’t feel like too much to ask.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, October 22 @ 2:30 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: Streaming ONLY with the Peacock app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 26.5 point favorite over UNLV with an OVER/UNDER of 47. The moneyline play on Notre Dame is -4500.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.