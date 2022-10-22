Notre Dame Hockey Beats Western Michigan 2-0

The #13 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team opened their home-and-home series against the #17 Western Michigan Broncos tonight at Compton Family Ice Arena. Notre Dame was able to keep one of the top scoring teams off the scoreboard on the night and held on for the 2-0 win.

Game Summary (Notre Dame 2 - Western Michigan 0)

First Period

Notre Dame started on the offensive, outshooting the Broncos 14-4 in the first twenty minutes. Despite some chances though, they came away with nothing to show for it but a few failed power plays as the period ended with no score.

Second Period

The second period is where Notre Dame took control, despite being outshot in the period they scored two goals in the middle twenty minutes. Just over seven minutes into the period Nick Leivermann took the puck at the point and snapped a wrist shot through traffic into the top corner of the net.

Welcome back, @N_Leivermann!



The captain went top shelf to get us on the board tonight against No. 17 Western Michigan.

With just a few minutes left before the end of the period Notre Dame added a second goal. Zach Plucinski took a shot from the slot that was saved by Cameron Rowe but he left a rebound out in front of the net. A scrum ensued with Notre Dame taking several shots before Justin Janicke finally found the back of the net. Notre Dame killed two penalties in the period to keep the shutout going.

Third Period

The third period was similar to the first, but this time Notre Dame was content to sit back on their lead and play defense. Western Michigan controlled the shot share 11-8 in the final twenty minutes but the Irish defense and goaltending were up to the task and kept them off the board to finish the 2-0 win, despite playing more than three minutes with the Broncos skating an extra attacker and empty net.

We could watch this all day long!



Irish head into the third period with a 2-0 lead over Western Michigan! ☘️



https://t.co/lGb69HunvJ

Irish head into the third period with a 2-0 lead over Western Michigan!

Scoring

Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann (1) at 7:37 in the 2nd with assists from Trevor Janicke and Chayse Primeau

Notre Dame: Justin Janicke (1) at 18:13 in the 2nd with assists from Chayse Primeau and Zach Plucinski

Penalties

Western Michigan: Bench, 2 for too many men at 5:12 in the 1st

Western Michigan: Carter Berger, 2 for holding at 13:38 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Drew Bavaro, 2 for interference at 5:12 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Justin Janicke, 2 for holding at 11:39 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann, 2 for roughing at 0:39 in the 3rd

Western Michigan: Max Sasson, 2 for tripping at 10:53 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Solag Bakich, 2 for hooking at 19:54 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel saved all 30 shots he faced for the win

Western Michigan: Cameron Rowe saved 30 of 32 shots in the loss

Up Next

Notre Dame and Western Michigan now travel to Kalamazoo for the second leg of the home-and-home series on Saturday night. Notre Dame will look for their second straight sweep and fourth win in a row on the road.