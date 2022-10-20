OFD Podcast: Should Notre Dame keep the blues in the closet for UNLV?

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are fresh and ready to pod, and moving on to preview Notre Dame’s next big cover challenge against the UNLV Rebels. In this episode:

HELLO!

What is a “fall flavor” and grocery shopping in Hicksville.

REVIEWS!

Beans in a taco? How about beans on anything?

Tommy Rees and Notre Dame’s quarterback situation go hand-in-hand, but then so does the wide receiver room and the entire operation of the offense... let’s holler about it for a while.

Brendan is here to do what he does best (or Joshua will fire him) and he goes on to tell us all about how big of a trash heap UNLV football really is.

Beau Morgan forever.

This week’s picks become HIGHLY debatable.

Can the Irish cover 27 points against UNLV?

Notre Dame should keep the blue jerseys in the closet and bring out, basically, anything.

Jude’s triumphant WNBA moment.

Defending Marcus Freeman while still open to the possibility of a complete disaster - we’ll find out one way or another.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.