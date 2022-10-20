Notre Dame vs. UNLV: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s another game weekend in South Bend for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they host the UNLV Rebels. At 3-3, Notre Dame can still do some pretty awesome stuff this season — but the results of the Stanford game are almost too damning to be that positive. There’s so much “needs improvement” on Notre Dame’s plate, that there’s no way they fix everything this week.

Still — for all the grief Tommy Rees is getting, it really has been more about execution than play calls. That doesn’t get the coaches off of the hook — quite the opposite. The coaches’ job is to get the players to execute, and a big help to the players achieve those goals is a smooth operation and play flow.

It all matters. This is the week to help fix those issues.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, October 22 @ 2:30 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: Peacock app EXCLUSIVELY

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 27-point favorite over Stanford with an OVER/UNDER of 47.5. The moneyline play on Notre Dame is -1000.

