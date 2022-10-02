2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule, TV Times, Stat Leaders, and Complete Roster

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are off to a surprising 2-2 start to the 2022 college football season. Surprising is a kind word, as almost every Irish fan out there would say it’s a disappointing start — and of course they would be right. At any rate, Notre Dame seems to have its house in order as they come out of the bye week, and prepare to go out to Las Vegas to take on the BYU Cougars in the (kind of) annual Shamrock Series game.

SB Nation did some changes to the back end of the network, and in doing so, there are no longer the “team pages” with player hubs or stats. In service to all of our loyal readers, I offer this page as an easy reference to the basic information and stats for the 2022 season. I’ll keep it pinned somewhere under the fold throughout the season, as well as placing it in the “MORE” drop down menu.

2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME TV RESULT RECORD DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME TV RESULT RECORD 9/3 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio 7:30 PM ABC L 21-10 0-1 9/10 Marshall South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM NBC L 26-21 0-2 9/17 California South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM NBC W 24-17 1-2 9/24 North Carolina Chapel Hill, North Carolina 3:30 PM ABC W 45-32 2-2 10/8 BYU Las Vegas, Nevada 7:30 PM NBC - - 10/15 Stanford South Bend, Indiana 7:30 PM NBC - - 10/22 UNLV South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM Peacock - - 10/29 Syracuse Syracuse, New York TBD TBD - - 11/5 Clemson South Bend, Indiana 7:00 PM NBC - - 11/12 Navy Baltimore, Maryland 12:00 PM TBD - - 11/19 Boston College South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM NBC - - 11/26 USC Los Angeles, California TBD TBD - -

STATS

Here are the basic stats for the 2022 college football season.

Team Stats

Passing

Rushing and Receiving

Defense

Special Teams