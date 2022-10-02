The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will travel out to Las Vegas this week to take on the #16 BYU Cougars in the 2022 Shamrock Series. BYU has a 4-1 record and a Top 20 ranking, and an outside observer would normally think the Cougars would be the favorite over the 2-2 Fighting Irish — but not so fast.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the early line on Saturday had the Irish as a 1 point favorite. on Sunday, the line moved to Notre Dame -2.5 with an OVER/UNDER of 52.

Notre Dame is on a two-game winning streak after a very rocky 0-2 start. It’s funny to think about how the country, poll voters, and Vegas would perceive the Irish if ND would have somehow pulled off the win against Marshall. Notre Dame played a good (albeit underwhelming) game against Ohio State, and is already on quarterback number two due to injuries.

Was the reaction to the Marshall loss a little “extra” or are we still unsure who and what this team really is?