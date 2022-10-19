How’d We Do Last Week?

As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!

Most Accurate

(there wasn’t a single accurate take on the board) I think this may be the first time that this has ever happened. We are in shock, so it’s ok.

Most Inaccurate

I will fall on this sword with both my takes.

This was a cold take. I thought our O-line would dominate and Estime would have himself a day. He got (checks notes) 2 carries in the first half. Despite fumbling, he was productive. I am very high on him and Diggs, but by god the RB management was brutal on Saturday. Get Tyree going in the pass game, Estime between the tackles, and Diggs a mix of both.

Most Interesting

I am here for RBF takes.

And now onto the takes for this week's matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the UNLV Rebels

Side note: I was tempted to go full-blown pessimist in this one as a way to double reverse jinx this season. However, I can’t in good faith predict those things after seeing UNLV lose by a combined 82-14 to non-power 5 schools the last two weeks. I might reinforce the poor play, but F it IRISH ARE PUTTING UP 50

Cold Take

Notre Dame puts up a 50 burger.

Touchdown Tommy is under attack by everyone (including me). The entire offense will be hungry and the O-Line will be pissed off. Air Force rushed for over 400 yards last week and ND will start heavy with the run to insert their will. If they can’t do that early and often, it is a MUCH bigger problem that we thought. Tobias Merriweather will play more and get his and we will all be asking, wtf why was he not playing from the start? Either way, let’s make this New Mexico State State and not Ball State......

Hot Take

Special Teams Touchdown

Matchups against inferior teams get more lopsided on special teams. I like a fire to be lit under every single Notre Dame unit this weekend and they will get theirs. Look for a punt block for a td (hopefully there will be many opportunities) or a kick return by Tyree. He hasn’t had an explosive play really all year and that needs to end. Brian Mason is aggressive and he will pull out the stops in this one.

Holy Cross!

Shutout. Game is over in the 2nd quarter.

Lafayette is currently averaging 8.3 points a game. Holy Cross has a top 10 ranked defense in FCS and is the #6/7 ranked team in the country. They take care of business and get their second shutout in as many games. The talent on this team is astounding. They will be locked in as they travel to the top ranked offense in FCS the following week in Fordham.

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!