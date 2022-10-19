The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in a world of shit. They enter week 8 with a 3-3 record after a ridiculous loss to the Stanford Cardinal at home. Say goodbye to the New Years Six and any fun with the college football playoff rankings when they’re released in a few weeks. The only thing left isn’t pride — it’s what’s the most interesting thing left ion the table.

The newest round of bowl projections has Notre Dame eyeing a Gator Bowl berth with 4 of the 9 outlets that I use predicting a very Duval Holiday Week. Three of the four have the Irish playing the Gators, while one tries to make 2020 a thing and slots the Razorbacks.

The most interesting ones, in my opinion, come from ESPN. One has the Irish going to the Sun Bowl for a chance to get a bowl win back from the Beavers, and another sends the Irish to New York to play Minnesota.

We have the perfect uniforms for that turd sandwich.

USA Today: VS Utah Utes in Holiday Bowl 12/28

CBS Sports: VS Arkansas Razorbacks in Gator Bowl 12/30

Sports Illustrated: Richard Johnson is too cool to predict

ESPN Bonagura: VS Minnesota Gophers in Pinstripe Bowl 12/29

ESPN Schlabach: VS Oregon State Beavers in Sun Bowl 12/30

CFN: VS Florida Gators in Gator Bowl 12/28

Athlon: VS Florida Gators in Gator Bowl 12/28

Action: VS Florida Gators in Gator Bowl 12/28

Sporting News: VS Iowa Hawkeyes in Duke’s Mayo Bowl 12/30