UPDATED 2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule, TV Times, Stat Leaders, and Complete Roster

The good vibes are gone for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. After a disappointing 0-2 start, the Irish got things moving in the right direction with wins over the California Golden Bears, North Carolina Tar Heels, and BYU Cougars — and then the 16-14 loss to the Stanford Cardinal came along and brought the program down to its lowest point this season.

It’s all about bowl eligibility at the moment — which is really, really sad.

SB Nation did some changes to the back end of the network, and in doing so, there are no longer the “team pages” with player hubs or stats. In service to all of our loyal readers, I offer this page as an easy reference to the basic information and stats for the 2022 season. I’ll keep it pinned somewhere under the fold throughout the season, as well as placing it in the “MORE” drop down menu.

2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME TV RESULT RECORD DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME TV RESULT RECORD 9/3 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio 7:30 PM ABC L 21-10 0-1 9/10 Marshall South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM NBC L 26-21 0-2 9/17 California South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM NBC W 24-17 1-2 9/24 North Carolina Chapel Hill, North Carolina 3:30 PM ABC W 45-32 2-2 10/8 BYU Las Vegas, Nevada 7:30 PM NBC W 28-20 3-2 10/15 Stanford South Bend, Indiana 7:30 PM NBC - - 10/22 UNLV South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM Peacock - - 10/29 Syracuse Syracuse, New York TBD TBD - - 11/5 Clemson South Bend, Indiana 7:00 PM NBC - - 11/12 Navy Baltimore, Maryland 12:00 PM TBD - - 11/19 Boston College South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM NBC - - 11/26 USC Los Angeles, California TBD TBD - -

STATS

Here are the basic stats for the 2022 college football season.

Team Stats

Passing

Rushing and Receiving

Defense

Special Teams