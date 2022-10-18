 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball: Fighting Irish Land at No. 9 in the Preseason AP Poll

By Matt Greene
Cracking the Top 10

Good news, everyone. We can briefly interrupt the negativity and craziness surrounding the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Team with some exciting stuff. It was just announced that the NDWBB team have been ranked #9 in the preseason AP Poll.

This is the first time in the Niele Ivey era that the Irish have been ranked this high in the preseason poll. The Irish will also face several tests throughout the season, as four other ACC teams are ranked in the poll (Louisville, NC State, UNC, and VT). All teams are ranked in the Top 13, too. The Irish will also face No. 6 UConn and No. 17 Maryland in home games in December.

There is a lot of momentum from last season, as the Irish are looking to expand upon their success last year of getting to the Sweet 16. The team’s first game will be an exhibition at home against Truman State on Halloween. Then, the Irish truly kickoff the season against Northern Illinois at home on November 7.

