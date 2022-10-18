OFD Asks: Are The Injuries Piling Up Too Fast?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in college football fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Hello again. We wish we were back with cheerier survey questions, but it’s time we gauged Notre Dame fan reaction following Saturday’s depressing 16-14 loss to lowly Stanford.

The first question, as always, is our temperature question. This has fluctuated considerably this year as the Irish have perfected their Jekyll-and-Hyde routine to frustrating perfection.

The second question is our look-ahead one, where we ask about your confidence in Notre Dame covering the 24 1⁄ 2 point spread against the UNLV Rebels next Saturday afternoon. Can the Irish offense manage more than 24 points? Can their depleted defense hold the Rebels down?

Speaking of that defense, our third question is the main topic of the survey this week: Which injury to an Irish player proved to be most critical in last Saturday’s game? We apologize to those who wanted to vote Ramon Henderson. We ran out of room.

And finally, as the blame game pings off the far corners of the Irish fandom on the Internet, who are you most upset with? Does the buck stop with the head coach? Does the offensive coordinator need to go? Is there a change forthcoming at quarterback? Or would the Irish have prevailed if the zebras could call an honest game? Sound off in this survey and we’ll let you know all the results later this week.