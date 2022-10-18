The Notre Dame Fighting Irish welcome the UNLV Rebels to South Bend this Saturday for a college football game that may only be of interest to outsiders due to a weird weather pattern going on right now in Michiana.

Yep... Monday brought cold and snow to a fair portion of the region, and snow games are the creme de la creme of the football season. Sadly... all of this cold moisture fun will be gone this weekend.

Yep... welcome back to the 70s.

If you’re thinking that we may still see a nippy Saturday morning for the 2:30 game tailgates, you are as wrong as a Jayden Thomas end around on 4th and 2.

And just to send this home a little bit — the game will be perfect weather for football. There will be 20 mph wind gusts, but with a strong-armed quarterback, it shouldn’t be a big deal.

If you’re sad (like me) we can try again for a snow game on November 5th.