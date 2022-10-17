How Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 7 of the CFB Season

Here are how each of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s opponents fared in week seven of the 2022 college football season:
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (6-0) #2
The Buckeyes had the week off (to presumably watch Michigan destroy Penn State and vow to return the favor later in the year).
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD (3-3)
Marshall lost to Louisiana 23-13. Not every team on the schedule can be as inviting as Notre Dame.
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (3-3)
Cal lost 20-13 to the Colorado Buffaloes — which might be the worst team in the power five this year.
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (6-1) #22
Drake Maye found Antoine Green for a touchdown with 16 seconds left in the game to give UNC a 38-35 win over the Duke Blue Devils.
BYU COUGARS (4-3)
BYU was absolutely smacked by the Arkansas Razorbacks, 52-35.
STANFORD CARDINAL (2-4)
I’m just happy that Notre Dame kept this 16-14 game close in a home loss... (call the cops).
UNLV REBELS (4-3)
Notre Dame’s next opponent was trounced by the Air Force Falcons, 42-7.
SYRACUSE ORANGE (6-0) #14
The Orange took out the #15 NC State Wolfpack with a 24-7 victory. NC State looked hopeless with its backup quarterback in the game — but Cuse stays perfect for an ORANGE SHOWDOWN against Clemson.
CLEMSON TIGERS (7-0) #5
Clemson went to Tallahassee and took care of the Florida State Seminoles 34-28 thanks to a huge night by Will Shipley.
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN (2-4)
The Middies gave up 20 unanswered points in the 3rd quarter to lose 40-34 to the SMU Mustangs.
BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (2-4)
BC took the bye week to reconsider its Jesuit ways.
USC TROJANS (6-1) #12
The Trojans were handed their first loss of the season by the Utah Utes in a thrilling 43-42 game.
OVERALL
Notre Dame’s opponents were a combined 4-6 on the week.
