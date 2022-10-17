How Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 7 of the CFB Season

Here are how each of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s opponents fared in week seven of the 2022 college football season:

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (6-0) #2

The Buckeyes had the week off (to presumably watch Michigan destroy Penn State and vow to return the favor later in the year).

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD (3-3)

Marshall lost to Louisiana 23-13. Not every team on the schedule can be as inviting as Notre Dame.

Cal lost 20-13 to the Colorado Buffaloes — which might be the worst team in the power five this year.

Drake Maye found Antoine Green for a touchdown with 16 seconds left in the game to give UNC a 38-35 win over the Duke Blue Devils.

BYU was absolutely smacked by the Arkansas Razorbacks, 52-35.

I’m just happy that Notre Dame kept this 16-14 game close in a home loss... (call the cops).

UNLV REBELS (4-3)

Notre Dame’s next opponent was trounced by the Air Force Falcons, 42-7.

The Orange took out the #15 NC State Wolfpack with a 24-7 victory. NC State looked hopeless with its backup quarterback in the game — but Cuse stays perfect for an ORANGE SHOWDOWN against Clemson.

Clemson went to Tallahassee and took care of the Florida State Seminoles 34-28 thanks to a huge night by Will Shipley.

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN (2-4)

The Middies gave up 20 unanswered points in the 3rd quarter to lose 40-34 to the SMU Mustangs.

BC took the bye week to reconsider its Jesuit ways.

The Trojans were handed their first loss of the season by the Utah Utes in a thrilling 43-42 game.

OVERALL

Notre Dame’s opponents were a combined 4-6 on the week.