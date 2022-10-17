The Notre Dame Fighting Irish just lost to the Stanford Cardinal 16-14 on Saturday night, and everything seems terrible and dark. Stanford is a bad football team and the Irish were favored by 17 points. Almost no one out there thought it would be a loss — and yet here we are. It was the second time that the Irish lost as huge home favorites as they did the thing against Marshall as 20+ point favorites.

And yet... here we are again.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish open up as 24-point favorites against the UNLV Rebels with an OVER/UNDER of 49.5.

Notre Dame is almost desperate for a blowout win at this point. Getting to 4-3 on the season is the top goal (what a sad statement) but to prove to itself that they can run a team off the field that is vastly inferior in terms of talent is also very important. They need that juice, to hopefully get back on the track we all thought they were on after the North Carolina and BYU wins.