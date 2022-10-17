The Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for the upcoming home game against the UNLV Rebels, and there’s not an ounce of movement as it stands early in the week.
OFFENSE
2022 Depth Chart: Offense
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|4 Lorenzo Styles
|76 Joe Alt
|55 Jarrett Patterson
|52 Zeke Correll
|75 Josh Lugg
|54 Blake Fisher
|87 Michael Mayer
|83 Jayden Thomas
|0 Braden Lenzy
|25 Chris Tyree
|10 Drew Pyne
|16 Deion Colzie
|79 Tosh Baker
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|78 Pat Coogan
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|68 Michael Carmody
|9 Eli Raridon
|29 Matt Salerno
|5 Joe Wilkins
|OR 7 Audric Estime
|18 Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|50 Rocco Spindler
|-
|-
|-
|OR 38 Sherwood Davis
|-
|-
|OR 3 Logan Diggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 85 Holden Staes
|-
|-
|-
|-
Let’s just get right to it... Tobias Merriweather is not listed on the depth chart — just like all the weeks before. We should be used to the fact that the Monday depth charts are basically useless, but it’s still a little jarring to not see him listed anywhere. I mean — enough is enough.
DEFENSE
2022 Depth Chart: Defense
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|7 Isaiah Foskey
|57 Jayson Ademilola
|56 Howard Cross
|99 Rylie Mills
|8 Marist Liufau
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|24 Jack Kiser
|5 Cam Hart
|2 D.J. Brown
|16 Brandon Joseph
|20 Ben Morrison
|9 Justin Ademilola
|65 Chris Smith
|97 Gabriel Rubio
|31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|24 Jack Kiser
|OR 52 Bo Bauer
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|OR 28 TaRiq Bracy
|OR 3 Houston Griffith
|OR 11 Ramon Henderson
|6 Clarence Lewis
|OR 12 Jordan Botelho
|-
|-
|90 Alexander Ehrensberger
|OR 10 Prince Kollie
|44 Junior Tuihalamaka
|-
|21Jaden Mickey
|-
|-
|-
The injuries on the defensive side of the ball started to pile up on Saturday night, but according to Marcus Freeman, Jayson Ademilola, Ramon Henderson, and TaRiq Bracy should be fine this week. Henderson and Bracy are back at practice, and Ademilola is expected back soon — only Jaden Mickey is still day-to-day.
SPECIAL TEAMS
2022 Depth Chart: Special Teams
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|92 Zac Yoakam
|99 Blake Grupe
|39 Jon Sot
|65 Michael Vinson
|39 Jon Sot
|16 Brandon Joseph
|25 Chris Tyree
|14 Bryce McFerson
|92 Zac Yoakam
|14 Bryce McFerson
|44 Alex Peitch
|14 Bryce McFerson
|OR 29 Matt Salerno
|4 Lorenzo Styles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0 Braden Lenzy
Once again, I’m just here to Stan for Jon Sot’s Heisman campaign.
