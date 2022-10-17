The Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for the upcoming home game against the UNLV Rebels, and there’s not an ounce of movement as it stands early in the week.

OFFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Offense WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne 16 Deion Colzie 79 Tosh Baker 73 Andrew Kristofic 78 Pat Coogan 73 Andrew Kristofic 68 Michael Carmody 9 Eli Raridon 29 Matt Salerno 5 Joe Wilkins OR 7 Audric Estime 18 Steve Angeli - - 50 Rocco Spindler - - - OR 38 Sherwood Davis - - OR 3 Logan Diggs - - - - - - - OR 85 Holden Staes - - - -

Let’s just get right to it... Tobias Merriweather is not listed on the depth chart — just like all the weeks before. We should be used to the fact that the Monday depth charts are basically useless, but it’s still a little jarring to not see him listed anywhere. I mean — enough is enough.

DEFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Defense VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB 7 Isaiah Foskey 57 Jayson Ademilola 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 5 Cam Hart 2 D.J. Brown 16 Brandon Joseph 20 Ben Morrison 9 Justin Ademilola 65 Chris Smith 97 Gabriel Rubio 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 24 Jack Kiser OR 52 Bo Bauer 27 J.D. Bertrand OR 28 TaRiq Bracy OR 3 Houston Griffith OR 11 Ramon Henderson 6 Clarence Lewis OR 12 Jordan Botelho - - 90 Alexander Ehrensberger OR 10 Prince Kollie 44 Junior Tuihalamaka - 21Jaden Mickey - - -

The injuries on the defensive side of the ball started to pile up on Saturday night, but according to Marcus Freeman, Jayson Ademilola, Ramon Henderson, and TaRiq Bracy should be fine this week. Henderson and Bracy are back at practice, and Ademilola is expected back soon — only Jaden Mickey is still day-to-day.

SPECIAL TEAMS

2022 Depth Chart: Special Teams KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR 92 Zac Yoakam 99 Blake Grupe 39 Jon Sot 65 Michael Vinson 39 Jon Sot 16 Brandon Joseph 25 Chris Tyree 14 Bryce McFerson 92 Zac Yoakam 14 Bryce McFerson 44 Alex Peitch 14 Bryce McFerson OR 29 Matt Salerno 4 Lorenzo Styles - - - - - - 0 Braden Lenzy

Once again, I’m just here to Stan for Jon Sot’s Heisman campaign.