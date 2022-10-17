Brendan and Jude set forth on a podcast journey to figure out just what in the Middle Earth happened to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday in an embarrassing 16-14 loss to the Stanford Cardinal. In this episode:

HELLO!

This is a Syracuse podcast now.

Basically - the absolute frustration of the game overall.

Why did Notre Dame do the things they did with Audric Estime?

Ridiculous penalties and mental errors.

The targeting of Michael Mayer.

The rise of Tobias Merriweather.

Notre Dame’s offense doesn’t really exist in the first quarter.

Notre Dame’s stubborn refusal to understand that the tape is out.

Tommy Rees and the tower that he lives in.

This is the quarterback and receiver room that the Steward has created.

Lack of playmakers on defense is a thing and it’s a problem.

Other college football games that day were wonderful and made Notre Dame’s night look even worse.

Y2J

Two things can be true at the same time.

Tennessee... mixed feelings and mixed drinks.

The weird power dynamic between Tommy Rees and Marcus Freeman.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

