The Notre Dame Fighting Irish closed their series against the Northern Michigan Wildcats Sunday in style with a 5-4 victory. This followed Friday’s 3-1 Irish win against Northern Michigan. Fans saw the Irish gain some first period leverage both times around.

First Period

Northern Michigan’s Kristof Papp scored the first goal of the game following about half a period of back and forth. Grant Silianoff put the Irish on the board with just about three minutes left in the period. A little more than a minute later and a boarding penalty on Notre Dame’s Ben Brinkman, Solag Bakich finished off the first period Irish burst with his short-handed team’s second goal of the night and his second of the season. By the end of the first, the Irish had nearly doubled the Wildcats’ 7 shots with 13 of their own.

END 1 | Look at those WHEELS.



Bakich's shorty gave us a 2-1 lead late in the period. 20 minutes are now in the books.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/3cof2si0oY — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) October 16, 2022

Second Period

Notre Dame’s Ryder Rolston carried the Irish momentum into the next period of play, and nabbed a third goal for the home team early in the second. As the period reached its halfway point, Northern Michigan’s Artem Shlaine responded and scored a second goal for the Wildcats.

END 2 | Early action from Rolston keeps us up a tally here through 40 minutes of play.



Irish lead, 3-2, after two.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/8jAzdynAVF — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) October 16, 2022

Third Period

After the Wildcats found a flow in the second, Northern Michigan’s Andre Ghantous chalked up a third goal for the visitors a few minutes after the period’s halfway point. However, the Irish dialed the energy up again as the clock ran out on the third. Following a tripping penalty on Shlaine, Notre Dame’s Drew Bavaro found the back of the net about 18 minutes in on the power play. The Wildcats responded by pulling goaltender Beni Halasz, but Jesse Lansdell wasted no time snatching the empty netter to bring it to 5-3 Irish. Northern Michigan’s Connor Eddy scored not even twenty seconds later, but the Irish had already locked it in for the night and the game ended 5-4, Notre Dame.

The sweep sounds of victory #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/jfAhjmeqg0 — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) October 17, 2022

Game Summary

Scoring

Northern Michigan: Kristof Papp at 08:14 in the 1st, unassisted

Notre Dame: Grant Silianoff at 17:02 in the 1st with an assist from Jesse Lansdell

Notre Dame: Solag Bakich at 18:08 in the 1st with an assist from Landon Slaggert

Notre Dame: Ryder Rolston at 04:41 in the 2nd

Northern Michigan: Artem Shlaine at 08:40 in the 2nd with assists from Joey Larson and Kristof Papp

Northern Michigan: Andre Ghantous at 11:40 in the 3rd with assists from David Keefer and AJ Vanderbeck

Notre Dame: Drew Bavaro at 17:42 in the 3rd with assists from Jackson Pierson and Ryder Rolston

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell at 19:03 in the 3rd with assists from Drew Bavaro and Jake Boltmann

Northern Michigan: Connor Eddy at 19:22 in the 3rd with assists from Zach Michaelis and Reilly Funk

Penalties

Notre Dame: Drew Bavaro for hooking at 08:14 in the 1st

Northern Michigan: Brett Willits for high sticking at 14:56 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Ben Brinkman for boarding at 17:52 in the 1st

Northern Michigan: Tyrell Boucher for hooking at 06:07 in the 2nd

Northern Michigan: Michael Colella for slashing at 15:17 in the 2nd

Northern Michigan: Colby Enns for holding at 03:22 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Jack Adams for tripping at 08:10 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Tyler Carpenter for delay of game at 11:41 in the 3rd

Northern Michigan: Artem Shlaine for tripping at 16:56 in the 3rd

Northern Michigan: AJ Vanderbeck at 19:03

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 22 saves

Northern Michigan: Beni Halasz, 31 saves, Charlie Glockner 11 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Western Michigan Broncos in South Bend on Friday, October 21 at 7:00 pm. Stream the game with Peacock.

