The Notre Dame Fighting Irish picked up an early win on Saturday as they wait to take on the Stanford Cardinal. 4-Star running back/athlete Jeremiyah Love finally gave a public commitment to Notre Dame after months of leaning in that direction.

Love chose the Irish over a very long list of schools that were eager to claim his athleticism and speed on its team; notably the Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and many others.

Love’s evaluation from 247’s Allen Trieu:

Has a high-end combination of size, explosiveness as well as timed speed. Track guy who has had good results as a sprinter and then further backed up those results in football camp settings. Plays a lot of traditional halfback in high school, but could see more of a hybrid role come college. Has not been asked to run routes and catch the ball from a receiver spot as much at his school, but has shown he can do that at camps. If he needs to play running back, he can play running back. He needs more reps as a receiver, but there are flashes that he can do that. Regardless, he is a player who can get offensive touches in a variety of ways and has home run speed from any part of the field. Will need to settle into an offensive system and role in college, but has the pre-requisite tools to be a difference maker.

Per On3:

One of the most explosive and dynamic backs in the 2023 cycle. Has a solid build for the position at 5-foot-11, 188 pounds. Ran 10.76 in the 100 meters and jumped a 22’01” long jump as a sophomore in 2021. Backed that up on the camp circuit in the spring prior to his senior year with an electronically-timed 4.48 second 40-yard dash to go with a 35-inch vertical as well as a 9’11” broad jump. The speed and athleticism transfers over to the field on Friday nights. Led his team to a state championship as a junior and can score any time he touches the ball. Has true home run speed. Can make defenders whiff in a phone booth with his ability to change direction, as well. Possesses loose hips and plays with excellent pad level when working between the tackles. Rushed for 996 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 95 rushes as a junior. Efficient and hits big plays but has not carried the load of some of his highly-rated peers. Has the athleticism to play other spots, like defensive back but the big-play ability at running back points to one of the higher ceilings at the position among backs in the 2023 cycle.

Love states that Notre Dame wants him on the team as a, “weapon.” Love doesn’t seem to care what he will play in college — whether at running back, wide receiver, or even on the defensive side of the ball. He just wants to be at Notre Dame.

☘️ Jeremiyah Love to NOTRE DAME ☘️@rivals_clint sits down with four-star RB @JeremiyahLove to break down his commitment, why he chose the Irish, where the coaching staff pictures him fitting in schematically, his debut comic book, and more:https://t.co/RwC0NLnxpG pic.twitter.com/XY6ykRLZ1V — Rivals (@Rivals) October 15, 2022

Love is the 23rd commitment for Notre Dame’s 2023 class. He’s generally considered a top 5 athlete across all services, as well as a top 100 overall recruit, and as was said — he can really play any skill position on the field. His commitment puts the Irish back in the #3 spot on 247’s Team Recruiting rankings (behind Alabama and Georgia).

2023 Notre Dame Commit List (23) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE DE Brenan Vernon OH 6'5" 245 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/29/21 S Adon Shuler NJ 6'0" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/15/21 TE Cooper Flanagan CA 6'5" 225 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/02/21 LB Drayk Bowen IN 6'2" 215 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/03/21 S Peyton Bowen TX 6'0" 185 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/01/22 LB Preston Zinter MA 6'2" 220 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/11/22 WR Braylon James TX 6'3" 185 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/19/22 OL Sam Pendleton NC 6'4" 295 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/25/22 DL Boubacar Traore MA 6'5" 240 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/27/22 DL Devan Houstan MD 6'5" 270 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/07/22 OL Sullivan Absher NC 6'7" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/13/22 RB Jayden Limar WA 5'11" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/26/22 OL Joe Otting KA 6'4" 275 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/07/22 OL Charles Jagusah IL 6'6" 308 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/30/22 CB Micah Bell TX 5'11" 170 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/01/22 WR Rico Flores CA 6'1" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/03/22 CB Christian Gray MO 6'0" 170 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/04/22 WR Jaden Greathouse TX 6'2" 215 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/15/22 LB Jaiden Ausberry LA 6'1" 210 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/04/22 S Ben Minich OH 5'11" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/05/22 RB Dylan Edwards KA 5'9" 165 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/06/22 DE Armel Mukam VA 6'4" 250 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/24/22 RB Jeremiyah Love MO 6'0" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 10/26/22

We expect Love to start at running back, but he could be moved around. As a running back, he is the third for this class — and the Irish even had one decommit earlier in the cycle.

2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback - Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus Drew Pyne - Running Back Jayden Limar, Dylan Edwards, Jeremiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime, Logan Diggs Chris Tyree - Tight End Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman - Wide Receiver Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas - - Center - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll Guard Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic Tackle Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker - Defensive Tackle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Rylie Mills, Aidan Keanaaina Howard Cross, NaNa Osafo Mensah Defensive End Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu Linebacker Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie Jordan Botelho Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand Safety Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen, Ben Minich Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson - Cornerback Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker Clarence Lewis Cam Hart Specialists - Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) - Totals 23/85 (23) 44/85 (21) 68/85 (24) 82/85 (14) 92/85 (10)

This is a huge win for Marcus Freeman, Deland McCullough. There were moments during this cycle when it felt like Love was trending far away from Notre Dame. While signing day is still a couple of months away, a commitment late in the cycle is generally good news — they did their due diligence.

Be truly exited for this exciting player.

FIST PUMPS UP FOR JEREMIYAH!