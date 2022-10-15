Personally, I don’t think we have talked enough about my third favorite Notre Dame Football rivalry trophy — the Legends Trophy. I also don’t think we have dragged Stanford Cardinal head coach, David Shaw, through the mud enough. BUT...

It’s because the Trees are damn near dead. What do you do with a dead forest? SCORCHED EARTH.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, October 15 @ 7:30 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: NBC and the Peacock app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 16.5 point favorite over Stanford with an OVER/UNDER of 53.5. The moneyline play on Notre Dame is -740.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.