Notre Dame vs. Stanford: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are on a three-game winning streak, and the Stanford Cardinal are on a four-game losing streak. To say these teams are meeting from opposite sides of the season is an understatement. While Notre Dame certainly got off to a very disappointing start to the season, Stanford’s lone win was in the season-opener against Colgate.

This just isn’t the Notre Dame vs Stanford game that we came to respect over the last 15 years. The Irish over the last three meetings have won with an average score of 43-18... keep that in mind with the spread.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, October 15 @ 7:30 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: NBC and the Peacock app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 17 point favorite over Stanford with an OVER/UNDER of 53.5. The moneyline play on Notre Dame is -900.

