OFD Podcast: Will Notre Dame keep stepping on Stanford’s throat?

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan chop down a forest, burn the wood, and crack open a nice bottle of podcast to preview the Notre Dame Fighting Irish versus the Stanford Cardinal. In this episode:

HELLO!

BYU fans might be the most annoying bunch of nerds to ever come around these parts.

REVIEWS!

What’s a better broadcast booth than Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett other than a block of wood and a skillet?

Taco vs Burrito.

Parenting teens that date.

Will Notre Dame put the blue’s in the closet?

Brendan breaks out the old, “this team is pure trash and Notre Dame is going to murder them” routine, and the boys are buying everything on the counter.

Drew Pyne is the truth, and Joshua asks for forgiveness.

The picks are in and there’s more agreement about this fantastic college football weekend than one should expect.

Will the Irish help the OVER be in the rearview mirror?

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

