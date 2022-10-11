How’d We Do Last Week?

As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!

Most Accurate

ndocd coming in HOT again with an accurate take. ND finished with 2 sacks and held BYU to less than 24 points. ND should have also scored more than 40 AND BYU did press in Q4 before shutting the door. WELL DONE

Also have to shoutout Andrewhm54 for calling a Prince Kollie “wow” sack. Folks, it was “wow”.

Aforementioned, “wow”.

Notre Dame LB Prince Kollie (10) shows off his closing speed on his first career sack. Kollie covers 12 yards in a hurry. pic.twitter.com/JGWOgVg9Ia — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) October 11, 2022

Most Inaccurate

This is one that I am SURE Jmsabo is very ok with being wrong on. WR didn’t flourish, but Pyne was great and incredibly efficient. ND and Rees with another balanced attack.

Most Interesting

SAUCES ARE BACK

And now onto the takes for this weeks matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal

Cold Take

Notre Dame Rushes for over 275 yards

Stanford ranks #120 in rush defense, giving up nearly 220 yards/game. Notre Dame, on the other hand, is averaging 260 over the last 2 games and I do not expect that to slow down anytime soon. Biggest difference in this one is that we see a long run by a WR.

Hot Take

Notre Dame defense forces 3 turnovers

Law of averages, right? I think Stanford will need to throw the ball and Brandon Joseph gets his first of the year and the others come late in the game. Joseph has been quiet, but very good so far. He hasn’t made many, “splash” plays, which expect to happen this weekend. I’d love for Houston Griffith to get the first of his career, but we shall see. It’s wild that this defense only has 2 takeaways so far.....gotta happen sometime, right?

PS Holy Cross is giving the Patriot League a break this week after dismantling Bucknell 57-0......Pray for the league and the entire FCS because that train aint stopping.

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!