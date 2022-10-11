Tell Us, OFD Readers: Who Is Your Impact First-Year Player?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Good afternoon! We are back with a four-pack of questions to prepare you for this Saturday’s home night game against Stanford.

The first question is our baseline question, which has been trending sharply upward since the Marshall defeat. Don’t let community sentiment change your mind, however. If you think there are worrisome parts to the Notre Dame football program, let us know!

The second question relates to your confidence regarding the next game. Do you think Notre Dame wins and covers the spread against Stanford (1-4)? Do the Cardinal make it close, but leave South Bend without the Legends Trophy? Or is there an upset in the making?

The third question looks ahead, like every beat writer seems to be doing these days. Will Notre Dame stumble against Clemson, Syracuse or USC? Or is Drew Pyne and company running the table to finish 10-2?

Finally, we’ve seen some high-impact moments from first-year players — true freshmen and those seeing their first consequential action as sophomores. Which of these five has stood out to you most?

Survey will close Wednesday night, so be sure to get your responses in as soon as possible!