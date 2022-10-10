The Notre Dame Fighting Irish stay home this week for a prime-time matchup against the Stanford Cardinal for the Legends Trophy — the first traveling trophy game of the season for ND. The Irish have won three straight games after its disastrous 0-2 start, while the Cardinal have lost 4 straight games after its initial win of the season over Colgate.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are currently 16.5-point favorites over Stanford with an OVER/UNDER of 53 points.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

The Irish have had trouble this season covering big spreads (to say the least). Notre Dame lost to Marshall and was over a 20-point favorite, and they were 12.5-point favorites against Cal and won by a touchdown.

This game was a one of the better annual matchups for almost a decade, but the Irish have won the last three games played by an average score of 43-18.