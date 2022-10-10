Here are how each of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s opponents fared in week two of the 2022 college football season:
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (6-0) #2
The Buckeyes continued their dominance this season with a 49-20 win over the Michigan State Spartans in Columbus. C.J. Stroud threw for 6 touchdowns on the day.
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD (3-2)
The Thundering MASSIVE Dead Weight had a bye week.
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (3-2)
Cal also enjoyed a bye week.
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (5-1) #26
UNC traveled to South Beach to take on the mighty Miami Hurricanes and got out of there with a 27-24 win. It must’ve been very impressive to poll voters.
BYU COUGARS (4-2)
Losing 28-20 to the Fighting Irish was so mind-blowing and so impressive, poll voters gave the Cougars more votes than the Irish — but not quite as many as the incredible Tar Heels.
STANFORD CARDINAL (1-4)
The Cardinal continues its great decline with a 28-27 loss to the Oregon State Beavers via a 56 yard touchdown strike with 13 seconds left in the game.
UNLV REBELS (4-2)
The Rebels got destroyed by Mountain West Conference Rival San Jose State, 40-7.
SYRACUSE ORANGE (5-0) #18
The Orange had a bye week to help prepare for this week’s big game against the NC State Wolfpack.
CLEMSON TIGERS (6-0) #4
The Tigers took out the Boston College Eagles in a boring 31-3 game. Clemson underwhelmed most of the game, and it was only 10-3 at halftime.
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN (2-3)
Navy dominated Tulsa from start to finish with over 450 yards rushing on the day.
BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (2-4)
BC is just really, really bad at football.
USC TROJANS (6-0) #7
The Trojans stay perfect on the season with a slow burn, 30-14, win over the Washington State Cougars. It was a 17-14 game at halftime.
