Here are how each of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s opponents fared in week two of the 2022 college football season:

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (6-0) #2

The Buckeyes continued their dominance this season with a 49-20 win over the Michigan State Spartans in Columbus. C.J. Stroud threw for 6 touchdowns on the day.

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD (3-2)

The Thundering MASSIVE Dead Weight had a bye week.

Cal also enjoyed a bye week.

UNC traveled to South Beach to take on the mighty Miami Hurricanes and got out of there with a 27-24 win. It must’ve been very impressive to poll voters.

Losing 28-20 to the Fighting Irish was so mind-blowing and so impressive, poll voters gave the Cougars more votes than the Irish — but not quite as many as the incredible Tar Heels.

The Cardinal continues its great decline with a 28-27 loss to the Oregon State Beavers via a 56 yard touchdown strike with 13 seconds left in the game.

UNLV REBELS (4-2)

The Rebels got destroyed by Mountain West Conference Rival San Jose State, 40-7.

The Orange had a bye week to help prepare for this week’s big game against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Tigers took out the Boston College Eagles in a boring 31-3 game. Clemson underwhelmed most of the game, and it was only 10-3 at halftime.

Navy dominated Tulsa from start to finish with over 450 yards rushing on the day.

BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (2-4)

BC is just really, really bad at football.

The Trojans stay perfect on the season with a slow burn, 30-14, win over the Washington State Cougars. It was a 17-14 game at halftime.