The Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball team is on Atllanta, Georgia, tonight to take on another ACC foe — the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Irish have seemingly turned things around from a semi-disastrous start to the season. ACC play os back, and the Irish have won two in a row after taking down the Pitt Panthers on the road, and outshooting the North Carolina Tar Heels just a few days ago.

If the Irish can win another on the road tonight — simple math tells me that will make THREE WINS IN A ROW for the Irish. Wait... THREE CONFERENCE WINS IN A ROW.

Notre Dame has done this by shooting the ball much better, and that stems from a return to form as they move the ball around. Against North Carolina, the Irish took advantage of matchup after matchup while absorbing the Heels’ post game. If it’s dropping — it’s dropping.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, January 6 @ 6:00 PM EST

Where: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, GA

How to Watch: ACC Network

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.