The Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball team is on Atllanta, Georgia, tonight to take on another ACC foe — the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Irish have seemingly turned things around from a semi-disastrous start to the season. ACC play os back, and the Irish have won two in a row after taking down the Pitt Panthers on the road, and outshooting the North Carolina Tar Heels just a few days ago.
If the Irish can win another on the road tonight — simple math tells me that will make THREE WINS IN A ROW for the Irish. Wait... THREE CONFERENCE WINS IN A ROW.
Notre Dame has done this by shooting the ball much better, and that stems from a return to form as they move the ball around. Against North Carolina, the Irish took advantage of matchup after matchup while absorbing the Heels’ post game. If it’s dropping — it’s dropping.
WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH
When: Saturday, January 6 @ 6:00 PM EST
Where: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, GA
How to Watch: ACC Network
GAME THREAD
The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.
' .— Notre Dame Basketball (@NDmbb) January 8, 2022
⏳ pic.twitter.com/CjMOBtiJg6
Loading comments...