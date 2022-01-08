The Notre Dame Fighting Irish struck roster gold on Saturday. First, it was the announcement of Brandon Joseph as an undergrad safety transfer from the Northwestern Wildcats, and a few hours later it was perhaps the best news of 2022... Isaiah Foskey announced his return to Notre Dame in 2022.
Home is Home #IFFactor pic.twitter.com/GycdxnGG8T— Isaiah Fos (@IFoskey) January 8, 2022
Foskey was Notre Dame’s best pass rusher in 2021 and accumulated 52 tackles with 10 sacks over the course of the season. It was a good enough year that a decision to enter the NFL Draft would have been completely understandable. That decision, however, may have meant a round 2 or 3 selection. A senior year with just a little improvement can likely mean a 1st round selection in the 2023 draft — and as an edge rusher it means top dollar.
Notre Dame won big on the defensive line over the last week with the return of Justin Ademilola and Jayson Ademilola. Foskey’s decision helps keep the Irish defensive front at a game-wrecking level. Mike Elston has done an incredible job over the years developing the defensive line overall, and now we get another year to see an unleashed Foskey in the opponent’s backfield.
The 2022 roster still has work to do — notably at wide receiver. At this time, I don’t expect any undergrad transfers at WR, and am skeptical about grad transfers as well. The Irish are trying to add a couple of receivers for signing day in February.
2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th Year
|Quarterback
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III
|Drew Pyne
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Jadarian Price
|Logan Diggs, Audric Estime
|Chris Tyree
|-
|-
|Tight End
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans
|Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
|-
|George Takacs
|Wide Receiver
|Tobias Merriweather
|Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|-
|Braden Lenzy, Joe Wilkins, Avery Davis
|Center
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Jarrett Patterson
|Guard
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic,
|John Dirksen
|Tackle
|Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Josh Lugg
|Defensive Tackle
|Donovan Hinish
|Gabriel Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross, Jacob Lacey
|Jayson Ademilola
|Defensive End
|Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu
|Justin Ademilola
|Linebacker
|Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie, Kahanu Kia
|-
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Bo Bauer
|Safety
|Jayden Bellamy
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Brandon Joesph
|K.J. Wallace
|D.J. Brown, Houston Griffith
|Cornerback
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|TaRiq Bracy
|Specialists
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|-
|Michael Vinson (LS)
|Totals
|21/85 (21)
|46/85 (25)
|61/85 (15)
|73/85 (12)
|87/85 (14)
