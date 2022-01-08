The Notre Dame Fighting Irish struck roster gold on Saturday. First, it was the announcement of Brandon Joseph as an undergrad safety transfer from the Northwestern Wildcats, and a few hours later it was perhaps the best news of 2022... Isaiah Foskey announced his return to Notre Dame in 2022.

Foskey was Notre Dame’s best pass rusher in 2021 and accumulated 52 tackles with 10 sacks over the course of the season. It was a good enough year that a decision to enter the NFL Draft would have been completely understandable. That decision, however, may have meant a round 2 or 3 selection. A senior year with just a little improvement can likely mean a 1st round selection in the 2023 draft — and as an edge rusher it means top dollar.

Notre Dame won big on the defensive line over the last week with the return of Justin Ademilola and Jayson Ademilola. Foskey’s decision helps keep the Irish defensive front at a game-wrecking level. Mike Elston has done an incredible job over the years developing the defensive line overall, and now we get another year to see an unleashed Foskey in the opponent’s backfield.

The 2022 roster still has work to do — notably at wide receiver. At this time, I don’t expect any undergrad transfers at WR, and am skeptical about grad transfers as well. The Irish are trying to add a couple of receivers for signing day in February.